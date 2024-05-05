Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DA expects lower rice prices in June

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. discussed the chances of a decrease in rice prices in the Philippines next month.

During the sidelines of the Horticulture and Urban Agriculture Summit in Makati City, Laurel said that the rice prices in the international market declined over the past weeks.

“If world prices go down, definitely, local prices will go down also,” Laurel said.

“On average, I think prices should be lower by next month ng kunti pero ang prediction din namin by second half pababa ang presyo sana ng rice sa international market,” he added.

As for the palay production, Laurel said that it would most likely go up in the next harvest season despite El Niño.

“El Niño really had its effect. Padating na yung ulan and sana walang malakas na bagyo,” Laurel said.

“Kung walang malakas na bagyo, babawi tayo but of course darating ang La Niña. Sana hindi ganun kalakas then we should be okay,” he added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

ATM 2023 File photo

Philippines Back at Arabian Travel Market 2024

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 04T164623.028

First overseas Stakeholder Consultations take place ahead of PH-UAE CEPA negotiations

17 hours ago
TFT News michelle dee whang od

Michelle Dee gets a traditional tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

19 hours ago
TFT News OFW OWWA

OFW Jenny Gamboa’s remains repatriated after tragic flood incident in UAE

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button