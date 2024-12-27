12 unforgettable trends to recap before 2024 ends

As 2024 comes to a close, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the most talked-about personalities of the year!

Here are the 12 trending figures who made headlines each month—one for every chapter of this unforgettable year.

1. Rewind back to January

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera took center stage with their movie Rewind, which captured everyone’s hearts when it premiered in cinemas. Fans couldn’t get enough of the beloved power couple, and the film’s staggering box office earnings of over ₱889 million are a testament to its massive success!

World’s highest-grossing Filipino film “Rewind” garners over P889 million sales

2. Heartbreaks in February

In February this year, Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo broke not just their own hearts but also the hearts of millions of fans when they decided to part ways. Their breakup became the hottest topic online, with netizens eagerly debating who was to blame for the split.

Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque confirm split

3. March feels Shaira’s ‘Selos’

In March, Filipino singer Shaira grabbed headlines following allegations of copying Lenka’s Trouble Is a Friend. However, after discussions, Shaira and Lenka resolved the issue amicably, preventing the case from escalating to legal action.

Team of viral ‘Selos’ singer Shaira took down song from streaming platforms to avoid legal actions

4. Diwata’s arrest in April

In April, the viral ‘pares’ vendor known as ‘Diwata’ was arrested by the Pasay City Police in connection with a case filed against him back in 2018. Netizens speculated that jealousy might have played a role in the timing of the arrest, as it came years after the case was initially filed. Despite the controversy, Diwata was eventually released from jail.

Trending ‘pares vendor’ Diwata arrested for slight physical injuries

5. May drama, may memes

Alice Guo was at the center of drama for months, but what truly stood out was her unforgettable line, “Hindi ko na po maalala, your honor,” which quickly became a meme sensation. After fleeing to Indonesia, she was eventually caught by authorities and handed over to the Filipino police.

6. June scandal in Palawan

Vloggers Rendon Labador and Rosmar Tan have been declared persona non grata by the Provincial Council of Palawan. This designation means they are no longer welcome to visit the area, but it does not involve arrest or a formal ban. The decision followed a Facebook post by a staff member who accused the vloggers of exploiting the people of Coron by using them for content in exchange for goods.

Coron declares Rendon Labador, Rosmar Tan ‘persona non grata’

7. July drama with Jude Bacalso

In July, former TV personality Jude Bacalso went viral after allegedly having a waitstaff stand for two hours and lecturing them for misgendering him. The incident sparked outrage among netizens, who argued that while correcting misgendering is important, it should be done with respect, especially towards members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jude Bacalso apologizes over ‘misgendering’ incident

8. August – Angelica Yulo

The world couldn’t help but dive into the drama between Angelica Yulo and Chloe San Jose, the mother and girlfriend of two-time gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo. It appears there’s tension, with Angelica not being in favor of Chloe, and the feeling seeming to be mutual. As expected, netizens were divided, each choosing sides in the ongoing saga.

Online drama: Carlos Yulo’s mom vs. girlfriend, netizens react

9. iSpeed in September

For more good vibes, famous American content vlogger iShowSpeed went to the Philippines to mingle with his fans. In his video, he hung out with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Filipino online personality Cong TV. He also tried out different Filipino food and drinks, such as Gulaman, tuslob buwa (liver and brain), and some rice cakes.

Famous content creator IShowSpeed visits the PH

10. October concert in the church

Julie Anne San Jose grabbed attention when she agreed to perform a concert inside a Catholic church. A video of her wearing a revealing dress with a high slit while singing and dancing to “Dancing Queen” sparked backlash from many netizens, who criticized her performance.

Boy Abunda agrees: Concert inside church was inappropriate amid Julie Anne controversy

11. Love again in November

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo captured the spotlight, not just for their growing closeness while working on the sequel Hello, Love, Again. The movie earned an impressive ₱245 million within its first three days in the Philippines and quickly surpassed the ₱500-million mark within a week. Eventually, it even outperformed Rewind, solidifying its success.

12. Cheating drama in December

Lastly, the recent screenshot reveal by Jam Padilla, exposing a conversation between her ex-boyfriend Anthony Jennings and co-actor Maris Racal, sparked cheating allegations in December. The screenshots were shared on Padilla’s Stories, but many netizens had already saved copies, making it a viral piece of “evidence.”

Maris Racal addresses issue with Anthony Jennings: ‘I’m truly embarrassed’

From politics to showbiz and beyond, 2024 has been a year filled with unforgettable trends. As we look back, we’re excited to see what 2025 has in store!