EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Coron declares Rendon Labador, Rosemar Tan ‘persona non grata’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

The Provincial Council of Palawan has declared social media personalities Rendon Labador and Rosmar Tan as persona non grata following their actions against a municipal staff.

Palawan 1st District Board Members Juan Antonio Alvarez and Winston Arzaga urged Palawan Vice Gov. Leoncio Ola to approve the resolution after the two personalities showed rude behavior against a municipal staff.

The staff identified as Jho Cayabyab posted on Facebook that Rendon and Rosmar only used the people of Coron for their content.

The comment drew the ire of the two personalities.

“RESOLVED, as it is hereby RESOLVED, to declare Rendon Labador, Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin a.k.a. Rosmar and Marki Tan as persona non-grata in the Municipality of Coron, Palawan for their disrespectful behavior, negative publicity, incitement to conflict, and violation of Republic Act No. 10951, also known as the ‘Property and Damage Penalty Adjustment Act’; Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code; and Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the “Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law),” read the draft of the resolution shared by a Palawan council member.

A persona non grata status means that a person is no longer welcome to visit the place but that doesn’t mean that the person will be arrested and banned.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BINI 2

BINI thanks fans after surpassing Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify PH

1 hour ago
sen win gatchalian and alice guo

Sherwin Gatchalian asks is ‘Guo Han Ping the real Alice Guo?’

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

Filipino Navy personnel “severely injured” due to China’s aggressive actions in West PH Sea

2 hours ago
Luggage istock

On the way to the airport? Dubai Metro enforces two-suitcase limit for commuters

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button