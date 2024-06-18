Coron declares Rendon Labador, Rosemar Tan ‘persona non grata’

The Provincial Council of Palawan has declared social media personalities Rendon Labador and Rosmar Tan as persona non grata following their actions against a municipal staff.

Palawan 1st District Board Members Juan Antonio Alvarez and Winston Arzaga urged Palawan Vice Gov. Leoncio Ola to approve the resolution after the two personalities showed rude behavior against a municipal staff.

The staff identified as Jho Cayabyab posted on Facebook that Rendon and Rosmar only used the people of Coron for their content.

The comment drew the ire of the two personalities.

“RESOLVED, as it is hereby RESOLVED, to declare Rendon Labador, Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin a.k.a. Rosmar and Marki Tan as persona non-grata in the Municipality of Coron, Palawan for their disrespectful behavior, negative publicity, incitement to conflict, and violation of Republic Act No. 10951, also known as the ‘Property and Damage Penalty Adjustment Act’; Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code; and Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the “Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law),” read the draft of the resolution shared by a Palawan council member.

A persona non grata status means that a person is no longer welcome to visit the place but that doesn’t mean that the person will be arrested and banned.