EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jude Bacalso apologizes over ‘misgendering’ incident

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Courtesy: Jude Bacalso / FB

Former TV personality Jude Bacalso took to social media to explain her side regarding a viral post where she allegedly lectured restaurant staff after being “misgendered.”

Bacalso became the center of the controversy after a social media user posted a photo of her talking to a restaurant staff in Cebu, who had been standing for about two hours, after calling the Cebu personality “sir.”

Bacalso, a writer and local personality in Cebu, posted a public apology on Facebook addressing the staff and customers who witnessed the incident.

“My apologies also to the rest of the staff who are disheartened by the way things have escalated, as well as to the customers present at that time. This is a huge chunk of humble pie that I must ingest because I have erred,” Bacalso said.

Bacalso said she also made a personal apology to the restaurant staff after settling the issue with the management.

“Earlier today, I sat down to quietly settle the matter with the restaurant management, one crew and the store supervisor who were present last night. The waiter I had a disagreement with was not present. After each one of us aired our sides, I am happy to share that we have agreed to pursue together more inclusive practices in the restaurant,” Bacalso said.

“I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness, sadly quite absent in the ruckus this has all unnecessarily created when it was made public without our knowledge,” she added.

She also clarified that she did not demand the staff to stand for too long while she was explaining her side.

“It was he who chose to stand in front of me as we waited for input from management, who I attempted to contact,” Bacalso said.

The viral post, gaining round 65,000 reactions and 21,000 comments, sparked outrage among netizens, saying that correcting someone who unintentionally misgendered a member of an LGBTQIA+ community should still be done in a respectful manner.

 

 

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

POGO rescued

DOLE to offer jobs to Filipinos affected by POGO ban

6 mins ago
SANDARA PARK BOHOL

2NE1 Dara expresses wish to hold concert in Philippines

21 mins ago
Dubai Police drone

Dubai Police deploys drones for quick emergency response

24 mins ago
Malacanan Palace

Palace suspends all work, classes in Metro Manila due to Typhoon Carina

54 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button