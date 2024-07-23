Jude Bacalso apologizes over ‘misgendering’ incident

Former TV personality Jude Bacalso took to social media to explain her side regarding a viral post where she allegedly lectured restaurant staff after being “misgendered.”

Bacalso became the center of the controversy after a social media user posted a photo of her talking to a restaurant staff in Cebu, who had been standing for about two hours, after calling the Cebu personality “sir.”

Bacalso, a writer and local personality in Cebu, posted a public apology on Facebook addressing the staff and customers who witnessed the incident.

“My apologies also to the rest of the staff who are disheartened by the way things have escalated, as well as to the customers present at that time. This is a huge chunk of humble pie that I must ingest because I have erred,” Bacalso said.

Bacalso said she also made a personal apology to the restaurant staff after settling the issue with the management.

“Earlier today, I sat down to quietly settle the matter with the restaurant management, one crew and the store supervisor who were present last night. The waiter I had a disagreement with was not present. After each one of us aired our sides, I am happy to share that we have agreed to pursue together more inclusive practices in the restaurant,” Bacalso said.

“I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness, sadly quite absent in the ruckus this has all unnecessarily created when it was made public without our knowledge,” she added.

She also clarified that she did not demand the staff to stand for too long while she was explaining her side.

“It was he who chose to stand in front of me as we waited for input from management, who I attempted to contact,” Bacalso said.

The viral post, gaining round 65,000 reactions and 21,000 comments, sparked outrage among netizens, saying that correcting someone who unintentionally misgendered a member of an LGBTQIA+ community should still be done in a respectful manner.