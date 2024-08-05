Online drama: Carlos Yulo’s mom vs. girlfriend, netizens react

While the whole Philippines celebrates Carlos Yulo’s two gold medal wins, one person seems unsupportive, sparking reactions from netizens.

Despite Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024—one in the floor exercise and another in the vault of men’s artistic gymnastics—his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo, appeared unsupportive, not posting a single congratulatory message for her son’s victory.

“Japan pa din talaga. Lakas,” Angelica captioned her Facebook post on August 1.

Moreover, Angelica seems to only show loving support to her other gymnast children—Jorielgel, Karl Eldrew, and Elaiza—by posting photos and videos of them and writing sweet messages for the captions.

When netizens visited Angelica’s post in August 2023, they assumed her message was related to Carlos and his girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose. Angelica mentioned that she did not want to believe in bewitching or love potions, yet now she does, hinting that the person she referred to seemed to have lost touch with themselves.

In an interview with Bombo Radyo Philippines, Angelica said that the root cause of the feud is Carlos’ girlfriend. “Ang naging mitsa lang naman ever since is yung babae talaga,” Angelica said.

She shared a story about an incident at a training camp in Japan where Carlos’ brother, gymnast Karl Eldrew, and another athlete, Miguel Besana, were supposed to share the same dorm with the Filipino gold medalist.

However, Carlos’ girlfriend, Chloe, allegedly joined the living arrangement without approval from the coach.

“Patutulugin ko yung anak ko, menor de edad, kasama siya at yung babae? Pangalawa, si Miguel, hindi rin siya papayagan ng parent niya,” said Angelica.

Angelica also said that Carlos’ former coach, Munehiro Kugimiya, was against the living arrangement, saying that people who are not involved in the training camp are not allowed in the athletes’ quarters.

“Pagdating pala doon, ang sabi ni coach Mune, dapat pagdating ni Eldrew at ‘yung teammate niya, wala doon sa bahay niya na binabayaran ng JOC (Japan Olympic Committee) na nire-reimburse ng PSC every end of the year,” Angelica said.

“Dapat bahay lang siya ng mga atleta, parang dorm. ‘Yung mga outsiders, dapat wala doon especially ‘yung walang kinalaman sa training,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chloe has yet to share her side of the story. Both Angelica and Chloe had bashers on their social media accounts.

“Gold medalist ang anak, gold digger ang nanay,” one netizen captioned as they shared Angelica’s Facebook profile.

Meanwhile, Chloe has her own haters, too. “Now I understand kaya di ka gusto ni mommy Yulo, indai Chloe. Tone down na lang styling, indai. Meron naman ganyan sexy pero di malaswa tingnan,” one netizen commented on Chloe’s Instagram post.