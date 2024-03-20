Team of viral ‘Selos’ singer Shaira took down song from streaming platforms to avoid legal actions

The team behind the viral song ‘Selos’ sung by the so-called Queen of Bangsamoro Pop Shaira has admitted that she took down the hit song from all online and streaming platforms.

AHS, the production team behind the song, said they are arranging with Australian singer Lenka to make ‘Selos’ an official cover of the song “Trouble is a Friend’.

Netizens called out Shaira for the viral song since it resembles the melody and tune of Lenka’s song.

In an Instagram post, Lenka commented that they are eyeing legal actions over the matter.

“On behalf of our artist, Shaira, AHS Productions would like to convey our heartfelt apologies to all those who have enjoyed listening to the song “Selos” as it is now unavailable in all online streaming platforms,” said AHS.

“This is a voluntary act on our end as we are still making arrangements with regards to the legality of the publication of the song. We have chosen to take it down from all platforms pending our agreement with the original artist’s management on securing a cover license for “Selos”,” it added.

The team said that the song was indeed lifted from the melody of Lenka’s song.

“As most of you may know, the melody that we have used is originally from a song entitled “Trouble is a Friend” by Lenka and as of the moment, we are already in contact with her team for us to make “Selos” an official cover,” AHS said.

“To those who have been entertained by Shaira’s cover song, we are truly grateful to you for opening your hearts to a song that we once only made public for the sake of entertainment. We certainly did not expect that it will become this big to a point where Shaira will be known as the “Queen of Bangsamoro Pop”. We could not be prouder,” it added.