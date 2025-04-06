New batch of dubious names linked to VP Duterte’s confidential funds, lawmaker says

House Deputy Majority Leader Francisco Paolo Ortega V revealed a new list of questionable individuals allegedly named as recipients of Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

Ortega said names submitted by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to the Commission on Audit (COA) include: Honeylet Camille Sy, Feonna Biong, Feonna Villegas, Fiona Ranitez, Ellen Magellan, Erwin Q. Ewan, Gary Tanada, and Joel Linangan.

According to Ortega, Sy, Biong, Villegas, and Linangan were supposedly beneficiaries of the OVP’s P500 million confidential fund. Ranitez, Ewan, Magellan, and Tanada were allegedly linked to disbursements from DepEd’s P112.5 million fund.

The La Union representative emphasized that none of these names appear in any official birth, marriage, or death records from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Hindi nakakatawa ang paulit-ulit na paggamit ng mga pekeng pangalan na parang hinugot mula sa sine at showbiz,” Ortega said, calling the use of fake names absurd and unacceptable.

“Public funds ang pinag-uusapan. Kung wala silang maipakitang ebidensya na tunay ang mga taong ito, ito mismo ang magiging matibay na ebidensya laban sa kanya sa impeachment trial,” he added.

This development follows previous reports that the OVP and DepEd—both under Duterte’s leadership—submitted questionable documents to justify their confidential fund spending in 2022 and 2023, including forms with missing or illegible signatures and incorrect dates.

One previously flagged name was “Mary Grace Piattos,” who also had no record with the PSA.

The House impeached Duterte on February 5, backed by more than 200 lawmakers. Duterte has since petitioned the Supreme Court to void the impeachment complaint.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said a ruling could come by October. The Senate resumes session on June 2, with the impeachment trial set to begin on July 30.