New OFW hub opens in Hong Kong with rest area, training rooms, and free coffee

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has opened a new service hub in Hong Kong to support the needs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Located on the 18th floor of the United Centre in Admiralty, the OFW Global Center offers a space where Filipinos in Hong Kong can relax, learn, and access support services. The facility features training venues for learning sessions and a Migrant’s Brew Coffee Shop that offers free coffee to OFWs.

The center will be managed by OWWA Hong Kong under welfare officer Marilou Sumalinog.

According to Hong Kong immigration data, about 190,000 Filipino foreign domestic helpers were in the city as of 2023—making up 57% of the total FDH population.