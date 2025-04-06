Myanmar quake death toll reaches 3,471; UAE search and rescue team continues relief efforts

The death toll from Myanmar’s 7.9-magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,471, with 4,671 reported injured and 214 missing.

The powerful earthquake has caused widespread devastation, with 653 people rescued from collapsed buildings and 682 bodies recovered, as of Saturday, April 5, according to the state-run The Mirror.

Support from the UAE

In response to the disaster, the UAE has deployed a search and rescue team to Myanmar, following the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The team, composed of members from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, and the UAE National Guard and Joint Operations Command, is assisting with the relief efforts by delivering urgent humanitarian aid.

The UAE’s team is currently operating across six locations in Myanmar, working in rotating shifts to maximize the speed and reach of their efforts.