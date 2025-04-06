Philippine Consulate in Dubai to hold consular mission in Ras Al Khaimah

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will bring vital government services closer to Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah through a Consular Mission on April 12, 2025 (Saturday), from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, Al Nakheel.

This one-day outreach aims to serve Filipinos who are Ras Al Khaimah visa holders or residents by offering various services from both the Consulate and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO). Among the services available are:

Passport renewal

OWWA membership and renewal

Notarial services

SSS membership

Civil registration

PAG-IBIG Fund

Report of Marriage

Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM)

Contract verification

Assistance to Nationals

Orientation on online overseas voting (for registered voters)

In addition to consular services, Filipino community members are encouraged to participate in the following events at the same venue:

Financial Literacy Seminar at 9:30 a.m.

Town Hall Meeting at 1:30 p.m.

To access the venue and avail of the services or attend the seminars, individuals must register through this link: bit.ly/2025RAKKaraban.

Registered overseas voters are encouraged to bring their original passport to join the pre-voting enrollment. Applicants must be ready to upload copies of their passport and Emirates ID during registration.

Meanwhile, those applying for services, such as passport application/ renewal, notarization, report of birth, report of death, and report of marriage, will receive further instructions via email. All electronic forms must be completed and necessary documents submitted to confirm appointments.

Requests for services like contract verification, OWWA, SSS, and PAG-IBIG will be subject to evaluation, and appointments will be confirmed via email.