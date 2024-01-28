EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

World’s highest-grossing Filipino film “Rewind” garners over P889 million sales

Courtesy: Marian Rivera/Instagram

The family-drama film “Rewind” is now the highest-grossing Filipino movie with over PHP 889 million in sales worldwide as of January 26th, 2024.

The Star Cinema movie was previously known to be the top-grossing film in domestic box office history just after a month of its release, surpassing other blockbuster hits like “The Hows of Us” and “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

The film, which was directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, is now on its fifth blockbuster week and is still showing in over 270 theaters, including in the UAE, the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Saipan, Guam, and New Zealand. It will also be shown soon in Hong Kong.

“Rewind” is about a married couple named John (Dingdong Dantes) and Mary (Marian Rivera). After being married for a long time, John’s priorities shifted, causing problems in their relationship and resulting in a tragic accident where Mary died. Afterward, John was offered a chance to go back in time.

