Dubai Police supports inmates with over AED 7.6M in aid in 2024

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 seconds ago

Dubai Police has provided more than AED 7 million in humanitarian aid to inmates throughout 2024, as part of its continued efforts to support the welfare and rehabilitation of individuals in correctional facilities.

The total assistance, amounting to AED 7,639,626, was directed toward a wide range of needs, including unpaid rent, financial settlements necessary for release, bail payments, travel costs, medical expenses, tuition fees, and other forms of support for both inmates and their families.

“Our aim is to prepare inmates to rejoin society as productive members after serving their sentences while fostering a culture of compassion and community solidarity,” said Major General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, in a news release.

He also acknowledged the vital role of government entities, civil society organizations, private sector partners, and philanthropists in supporting the initiative.

The program forms part of Dubai Police’s broader commitment to sustaining emotional and social support for inmates during their time in custody.

