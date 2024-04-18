Trending ‘pares vendor’ Diwata arrested for slight physical injuries

‘Diwata’, the trending ‘pares’ vendor, has been arrested by the Pasay City Police over a case filed against him in 2018.

Diwata has been charged for slight physical injuries according to the PNP.

Pasay PNP Spokesperson PCapt Mark Jun Anaviso said Diwata was released on bail amounting to P3,000.

“May mga tumulong sa kanya, yung mga staff niya tinulungan siya kumuha ng requirements, kaya nakalabas siya,” Anaviso said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Diwata gained popularity after being cast in the hit television series ‘Batang Quiapo’.