Netizens find humor in Alice Guo’s ‘Hindi ko na po maalala’ line

Amid the controversies surrounding Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, netizens have found humor in Guo’s repeated phrase from a Senate hearing investigating her identity, saying “Hindi ko na po maalala,” and decided to turn it into memes and skits over the internet.

Some, perhaps fueled by their own lack of sleep, even turned it into a meme, resonating with around 4,000 netizens as of this writing.

Some channeled their food cravings, like samgyupsal or three-layered meat, humorously asking, “Anong lasa ng samgyup?” with the witty response, “Your honor, hindi ko na po maalala.”

One of the netizens’s post which went viral on Facebook was the edited poster of John Lloyd Cruz and Toni Gonzaga’s ‘My Amnesia Girl’ replacing Gonzaga’s face with Guo’s. This post gained 96K reactions as of this writing.

Some also asked relatable questions such as “Saan napunta ang sahod mo?”

Social media personality, Christian Antolin, also made a skit out of it.

@sesbombchrisYour honor, nakakahawa po sya your honor♬ original sound – Christian Antolin

All the memes and jokes aside, the case of Alice Guo’s identity is a serious matter. Recently, the Department of Interior and Local Government has formed an investigation team and asked the Ombudsman to suspend Guo.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos stated that the DILG lacks authority to suspend elected local officials, only able to recommend to the Ombudsman. The DILG clarified it cannot directly suspend or dismiss officials, but recommended preventive suspension for Mayor Guo to ensure impartial investigations.

COMELEC Chairman George Garcia also stated that if it’s proven that Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is not a Filipino, she may face perjury charges.

In conclusion, Guo’s appearance at the Senate hearing raised significant questions about her involvement in the raid on the POGO operation and highlighted her apparent lack of memory regarding important personal details. Her repeated assertion of not being able to recall key information casts doubt on her credibility and raises concerns about transparency and accountability in her leadership as a mayor.

