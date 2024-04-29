EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe 2024 announces winners of Best in National Costume

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Miss Universe Philippines/IG

Miss Universe Philippines announces the top 3 winners of the Best in National Costume 2024 category.

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe Philippines posted jaw-dropping photos of the contestants wearing costumes inspired by the theme “Philippine Flora and Fauna.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe Philippines (@themissuniverseph)

Each contestant proudly posed in their creative national costumes, which showed the world-class creativity of Filipinos.

Alexie Brooks ILOILO CITY designer tata pinuela

Contender Alexie Brooks from IloIlo City wore a red orb-weaver spider costume adorned with glittered black and yellow stripes—a creation by designer Tata Pinuela.

Jet Hammond SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA designer ehrran montoya

Meanwhile, Jet Hammond of Southern California donned a colorful dress designed by Ehrran Montoya. The piece is decorated with corals and marine species inspired by the Tubbataha Reef.

Tamara Ocier TACLOBAN designer charlotte rodriguez

As for Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier, the contender wore a Charlotte Rodriguez-designed costume that depicts the sun goddess and the Tacloban Monitor Lizard, called “Halo” by locals.

According to Miss Universe Philippines, each winner will receive a cash prize of PHP 100,000.

“Congratulations to ALL our delegates who performed so well,” Miss Universe Philippines captioned their Instagram post. “And thank you to the provincial government of Sultan Kudarat led by Gov. Datu Pax Mangudadatu for a memorable evening. Sultan Kudarat, Sikat Ka,” it concluded.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T145028.008

Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo mark 15th anniversary

14 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T142904.087

Marian Rivera grateful for 30M Facebook followers

34 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 29T141507.258

Final moments of OFW who died in Dubai flood caught on video

49 mins ago
heavy rain istock

UAE weather: NCM predicts heavy rain this week

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button