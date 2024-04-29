Miss Universe 2024 announces winners of Best in National Costume

Miss Universe Philippines announces the top 3 winners of the Best in National Costume 2024 category.

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe Philippines posted jaw-dropping photos of the contestants wearing costumes inspired by the theme “Philippine Flora and Fauna.”

Each contestant proudly posed in their creative national costumes, which showed the world-class creativity of Filipinos.

Contender Alexie Brooks from IloIlo City wore a red orb-weaver spider costume adorned with glittered black and yellow stripes—a creation by designer Tata Pinuela.

Meanwhile, Jet Hammond of Southern California donned a colorful dress designed by Ehrran Montoya. The piece is decorated with corals and marine species inspired by the Tubbataha Reef.

As for Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier, the contender wore a Charlotte Rodriguez-designed costume that depicts the sun goddess and the Tacloban Monitor Lizard, called “Halo” by locals.

According to Miss Universe Philippines, each winner will receive a cash prize of PHP 100,000.

“Congratulations to ALL our delegates who performed so well,” Miss Universe Philippines captioned their Instagram post. “And thank you to the provincial government of Sultan Kudarat led by Gov. Datu Pax Mangudadatu for a memorable evening. Sultan Kudarat, Sikat Ka,” it concluded.