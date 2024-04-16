EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

WATCH: Four men arrested after CCTV catches them stealing a pot of ‘adobo’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Four men were arrested after being caught on CCTV stealing a pot of adobo from an eatery in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines.

CCTV footage from the eatery shows the four men arriving at the scene on their motorcycle. Moments later, one of them approached the eatery and swiftly took the pot of adobo.

The Bagabag Police were quick to apprehend the culprits who were charged with theft after the video went viral on social media.

Three out of the four suspects are minors and were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News landslide

Road collapse in Al Ain resembles crater after heavy rains

28 mins ago
pcg advisory

Philippine Consulate remains open on April 16 and 17 despite weather conditions

37 mins ago
TFT News UAE RAIN

UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall hits all seven emirates

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 16T114617.537

UAE authorities advise residents to ‘stay at home’ amid fluctuating weather

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button