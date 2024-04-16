WATCH: Four men arrested after CCTV catches them stealing a pot of ‘adobo’

Four men were arrested after being caught on CCTV stealing a pot of adobo from an eatery in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines.

CCTV footage from the eatery shows the four men arriving at the scene on their motorcycle. Moments later, one of them approached the eatery and swiftly took the pot of adobo.

The Bagabag Police were quick to apprehend the culprits who were charged with theft after the video went viral on social media.

Three out of the four suspects are minors and were turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.