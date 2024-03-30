Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol call it quits two weeks after relationship announcement

Actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have called it quits just two weeks after making their relationship public. The confirmation came from both their agencies, C-JeS Studios and 9ato Entertainment, following reports by local outlet EDaily.

C-JeS Studios confirmed the breakup, stating, “It is true that Jun-yeol broke up with Han So-hee.” Meanwhile, 9ato Entertainment acknowledged the split, emphasizing that the decision was made to prioritize their careers as actors.

The breakup stirred controversies, with speculation that Ryu’s previous relationship with actress Hyeri overlapped with his newfound romance with Han.

However, Han So-hee dismissed these claims in a blog post, clarifying that their relationship began in early 2024, after Ryu’s breakup in early 2023.

The public scrutiny and backlash prompted Han So-hee to address the situation on social media multiple times, urging people not to label their relationship as “transit love.”

In one of her now-deleted Instagram posts, she expressed frustration over Ryu’s silence regarding the matter.

I understand that there are mixed reactions from the public and even fans. Personally, I think something really got to her last night, that triggered her to write those posts. No matter how carefree Sohee usually is, it’s not like her to pour out her emotions like that. Some… pic.twitter.com/dqy57uhGmn — Sofie (@adoring_sohee) March 29, 2024

Despite the breakup, both actors are expected to focus on their upcoming projects, including their collaboration in the upcoming drama series “Delusion.”