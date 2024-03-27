Andi Eigenmann takes late mother Jaclyn Jose’s ashes to Siargao

Andi Eigenmann took some of her late mom Jaclyn Jose’s ashes to Siargao.

Jaclyn died due to a heart attack at the age of 60. When Andi heard the news, she flew from Siargao to Manila.

According to Andi’s half-brother Gabby Eigenmann, Andi and her family returned to Siargao after their mother’s burial.

Gabby told the media that Andi’s brother, Gwen Guck, took some of the ashes as well. However, the urn where Jaclyn’s ashes are stored is in the columbarium.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn’s cremated remains are in The Garden of the Divine Word Columary in E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, Quezon City.

Jaclyn passed away on March 2, 2024. Recently, Andi took to Instagram to share a photo of her mom and her as a kid. In the caption, she wrote a poem.

“She built me up like a mountain at sunrise and painted my sky with gentle hands,” Andi wrote. “And when she told me I could be anything, I believed her because I saw how much I could grow with even a little of her light.”