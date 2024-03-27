EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Andi Eigenmann takes late mother Jaclyn Jose’s ashes to Siargao

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: Andi Eigenmann/IG

Andi Eigenmann took some of her late mom Jaclyn Jose’s ashes to Siargao.

Jaclyn died due to a heart attack at the age of 60. When Andi heard the news, she flew from Siargao to Manila.

According to Andi’s half-brother Gabby Eigenmann, Andi and her family returned to Siargao after their mother’s burial.

Gabby told the media that Andi’s brother, Gwen Guck, took some of the ashes as well. However, the urn where Jaclyn’s ashes are stored is in the columbarium.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn’s cremated remains are in The Garden of the Divine Word Columary in E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, Quezon City.

Jaclyn passed away on March 2, 2024. Recently, Andi took to Instagram to share a photo of her mom and her as a kid. In the caption, she wrote a poem.

“She built me up like a mountain at sunrise and painted my sky with gentle hands,” Andi wrote. “And when she told me I could be anything, I believed her because I saw how much I could grow with even a little of her light.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl)

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

aiai and gerad photo courtesy gerald sibayan

Ai-Ai delas Alas calls husband a good provider

4 hours ago
Naia airport

NAIA loses air-conditioning system during Holy Week

5 hours ago
HUAWEI nova 12

HUAWEI nova 12 Series Launches in the UAE with Ultra Slim Design, Powerful Selfie Cameras

6 hours ago
DRAW 97

O! Millionaire Episode 97: Win big while celebrating spirituality and saving the planet

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button