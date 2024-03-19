Tom Rodriguez speaks up about Carla Abellana

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez has moved on from his break up with wife Carla Abellana after two years.

The actor made the revelation in an interview with Boy Abunda on GMA.

“I really wish her well. Every one of us deserves happiness and I really wish that for her,” he answered when asked about what would be his wish to his former wife.

Tom and Carla got married in 2021 but got separated months after their wedding.

Tom went to the United States following the controversy and decided not to speak up while undergoing separation.

The former couple did not disclose the actual cause of their split.

Tom also revealed that he is now ready to fall in love again and is now seeing someone new.

“When I went through that healing process, that wasn’t even in my mind. But I do believe that love does find you when you’re ready for it. And when it found me I thought my doors would be closed forever,” the actor said.

Hindi pala because I’m experiencing it again now. And it’s something that I will treasure and cherish and really do my best to really protect,” he added.

Tom said that he is now putting boundaries when it comes to making his relationship public.

“This time around I’m gonna keep it for myself and those people that are very important to me. OK na kami, kaya sorry na nagdadamot ako Tito Boy. I really wanna keep it close to the heart this time around,” he said.