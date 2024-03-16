Heart Evangelista reveals anticipation of a baby girl but ‘didn’t make it’

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista revealed that they were expecting a baby girl last February but she “didn’t make it”.

The actress made the statement during her interview with Boy Abunda, together with her husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

“I was expecting my only girl that I had left — eggs,” she said.

“So at that time, I was, I thought it was gonna make it, but she didn’t so that one was a bit hard for me,” she added.

Heart said that she was already preparing for everything ahead of the baby’s arrival.

“I felt like with everything we went through, it was finally gonna happen,” she said.

The actress even prepared a name for the baby and she would call her “Sophia Heart.”

“I was very excited to have her. I thought I was going to be able to share what I do with my last girl,” she said.

Heart said she received the news that the baby didn’t make it ahead of their renewal of vows.

“I was very sad then,” she said. Despite this, Heart said she is not complaining about anything and she has been blessed in so many ways.

“If it’s not now, if it’s not this, may mas maganda pang naka-plano. Intayin lang namin yon,”: she said.