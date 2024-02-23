EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mariel Padilla draws flak for gluta drip session at the Senate

Courtesy: Mariel Padilla/Instagram

Former television host and wife of Senator Robin Padilla, Mariel Padilla, drew the ire of some netizens over her gluta drip session while she was at the Senate.

In an Instagram live video, Mariel said she was at the senate to support the ‘Eddie Garcia Bill’ which was unanimously passed by senators on the third and final reading.

The proposed measure aims to strengthen the protection of media and film workers, especially freelancers.

“I am here now at the senate to support the Eddie Garcia Bill na pinasa na sa third and final reading,” said Padilla.

“Pero dahil iba tayo, look at what I am doing, drip and luxe sa Senado,” she added.

GG76YFgaMAA Sf7
Mariel Padilla’s now-deleted Instagram post (Courtesy: Mariel Padilla)

This did not sit well with netizens and calls this a disrespect of the legislative body.

“Allowed po ba ito? Senate official seal used to endorse a product? Huwag naman sana palampasin ito ng Senado,” a netizen said.

Another X user slammed the lack of character shown by Padilla as a spouse of an elected official.

“Hindi ninyo bahay yan. May pera nga, asal kanal naman,” the netizen said.

Padilla has yet to address the backlash over her gluta drip session at the Senate.

