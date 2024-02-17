EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Taylor Sheesh in Melbourne for the ‘Errors Tour’

Taylor Sheesh at the Drag in the South: The Eras Tour in Muntinlupa (Photo from: @heyyymacyou/ig)

Taylor Swift’s famous impersonator and drag queen Taylor Sheesh had a live performance in Melbourne on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Fed Square.

Even though it was not the real Taylor Swift, there were still a lot of attendees who came and enjoyed the performance. Clips of the event on TikTok have gone viral and netizens branded it as the ‘Errors Tour.’

Another user, who identifies himself as a Filipino, also posted a video showing the attendees chanting “Taylor Sheesh” while waiting for her performance.

Mac Coronel, also known as ‘Taylor Sheesh’ was actually in Melbourne to attend the Eras Tour of the real Taylor Swift.

 

Taylor Swift will be in Melbourne from February 16-18, 2024 for the Eras Tour. From doing mall shows to international shows, Taylor Sheesh has proven herself one of the best impersonators of international superstar Taylor Swift.

