Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film to stream on Disney+ starting March 15

It’s been a long time coming, Swifties!

While touring the world for her ‘The Eras Tour’ concert which is now in Japan, and after winning another Grammy and revealing a new album, Taylor Swift has now announced that her hit concert film ‘The Eras Tour’ will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 15, 2024.

For months, Swifties all over the world who weren’t able to attend her concert and did not catch its big screen premiere have been waiting for the concert film’s release online. Thankfully, it will reach the screens of our homes next month, allowing us to replay the concert and sing our hearts out (in private).

The film, now titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” will include five new songs including “Cardigan.”

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift wrote on social media.

“For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very [soon],” she added.

In an official statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed excitement over the announcement.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+,” Iger stated.