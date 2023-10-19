EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film to hit UAE cinemas in November

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: John Shearer/TAS

It’s been a long time coming, Swifties!

The highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” concert film by pop star Taylor Swift is scheduled to be released in cinemas in the UAE starting November 3, Friday.

This was confirmed by two popular cinemas in the country, as the concert film is now included in their “coming soon” movie category with a release date of November 3.

“The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!” the cinemas wrote in the film’s description.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film was initially released in the USA and Canada on Thursday, October 12, and 90 other countries, on Friday, October 13.

Following this release, many Swifties from all over the world eagerly hoped and awaited for the film to be shown in their countries, including the UAE.

Although tickets are not yet on sale, it can be expected that once it opens, theatres will be swamped with UAE-based Swifties—all dressed up with Swift-inspired outfits while wearing friendship bracelets, ready to make the whole place shimmer.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film is a recording of the concert taken from the first three nights that Swift performed at the SoFi Stadium in California in August. Ticket sales for this film have reportedly surpassed $100 million globally, even before its official release.

