Taylor Swift announces new album after winning 13th Grammy Award 

Taylor Swift has delighted her fans after announcing that she will be releasing a new album on April 19.

The pop superstar previously teased fans with black and white images triggering speculations that she will release a new version of her ‘Reputation’ album.

Swift said her new album will be called “The Tortured Poets Department”. She said this during her acceptance speech for her 13th Grammy Award. She won best pop vocal album of the year for ‘Midnights’.

 

Swift then posted teaser photos of her upcoming album and then a portion of handwritten lyrics.

“All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” she wrote in the caption.

She also changed her profile photos on her social media accounts to indicate her new era following the upcoming release of her new album.

