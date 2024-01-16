Chelsea Handler drew laughs using ex-bf Jo Koy’s monologue at Critics Choice Awards

Comedian Chelsea Handler drew laughs from the crowd while hosting the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after joking about the Golden Globes monologue by ex-boyfriend Jo Koy.

Handler’s monologue started with jokes about older actors Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, describing them as “total smoke shows.” She also mentioned Martin Scorsese whom she said she would toss “around like a little Italian meatball,” making the crowd burst into laughter.

The comedian then added: “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

The line drew massive applause from the crowd, which included many celebrities who attended the Golden Globe Awards.

The joke was a reference to Koy who said in the Globes ceremony: “I wrote some of these [jokes], and they’re the ones you’re laughing at!”

Handler and Koy were friends for more than two decades before entering into a romantic relationship. They began officially dating in August 2001 before announcing their split in July 2022.

“This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever,” Handler wrote in her Instagram post. “To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

“He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future,” she added.