Only 2 weeks left! Marvel Universe LIVE! brings superhero spectacle to Coca-Cola Arena from Jan 31 to Feb 4

Marvel enthusiasts, the countdown has begun! In just two weeks, the Coca-Cola Arena will transform into a battleground for your favorite superheroes. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable live experience as Marvel Universe LIVE! takes center stage from January 31 to February 4, 2024.

Get ready to witness iconic characters like Spider-Man, The Avengers, and the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy—Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Drax—in a thrilling spectacle never seen before on the UAE stage.

Answering the call of Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy embark on a monumental quest against the cunning Nebula, who allies with the devious Loki and Green Goblin. Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow will unite, creating clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister, and brother against brother.

Immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe as cutting-edge special effects and immersive video projections transport you across the universe—from the fantastical Savage Land to the bustling streets of New York City.

Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts and Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be showcased in a race against time to save mankind.

With 17 remarkable live shows, residents and visitors alike are in for a treat. Marvel Universe LIVE! promises audiences of all ages an opportunity to be captivated by dazzling displays of action, heroism, and epic storytelling.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! is organized by SESLIVE! in association with Live Nation. Partnering with Coca-Cola Arena and supported by Dubai Calendar, this event offers you the chance to experience epic magic and adventure at Dubai’s premier live entertainment venue this January.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! Secure your tickets now at Coca-Cola Arena’s website before seats run out!

