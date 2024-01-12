Miles Ocampo: I am cancer-free

Actress and television host Miles Ocampo revealed that she is now cancer-free in a recent interview with Karen Davila.

Miles recalled how she fought cancer recently and how she felt after learning that she is now free from cancer.

“Nung time na ‘yun parang, una sa lahat, ‘yung weight ko, parang sabi ko, ‘Bakit ‘di naman ako sobrang kumakain, nagpi-pilates naman ako. Bakit ganito? Bakit hindi ako pumapayat talaga?’” she said.

Miles added that she noticed that she gets tired easily.

“Alam na ng doctor ko at ng manager ko that time na cancer siya pero ‘di pa nila sinasabi sa’kin, na ang sinasabi nila, kahit anong mangyari, kahit anong maging resulta ng biopsy, kailangan na siyang tanggalin ASAP. So parang ako, dedma pa ‘rin po,” she said.

Miles said that when she realized the gravity of her situation she became nervous.

“Nalaman kong cancer siya nung after lang ng operation,” she said.

Miles added that she underwent radiation therapy because some cancer cells remained.

“Yes, Ms. Karen, I am cancer-free. But, ‘yun na nga, maintenance for life. ‘Yung meds ko, habambuhay na siya and dun na ako naka-base. Kumbaga ‘yung weight ko rin, dun na siya magbe-base kung tataba or papayat kasi every two months, kailangan ko magpa-blood test para i-check kung ia-adjust ba ‘yung dosage,” she said.

READ: Miles Ocampo shares thyroid cancer surgery journey