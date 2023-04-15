Miles Ocampo shares thyroid cancer surgery journey

Actress Miles Ocampo shared her journey after undergoing a surgery for Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma.

In an Instagram post, Ocampo shared photos of her in the hospital and what prompted her decision to go on surgery after discovering her condition.

“For someone who’s afraid of needles, I feel like it was endless blood tests, ultrasound to biopsy, then the decision to remove it ASAP. We found out it was Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma,” she wrote.

“I had to undergo Thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant,” she added.

Research shows that thyroid carcinoma is among most common form of cancer to women under 40 years old.

Ocampo said that she decided to have herself checked after feeling that she’s not on her ‘normal self’ last year.

“I get tired so easily…para akong palaging hapong-hapo and sinasakal,” she said.

A month after her surgery, Ocampo said she wants to raise awareness on this health condition.

“To my family: mama, papa, kuya, chochoy for checking on me, thank you making sure I am not alone during those times, Mahal ko po kayo,” she said.

“You are not alone. Sending my love to everyone. Love and prioritize yourself,” she added.

Ocampo also encourages to be kind to people’s body shapes and image.

“With or without any health conditions, no to body shaming. Be kind. Always. Please,” she said.

