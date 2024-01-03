KPOP Overdose Ft. EXO members Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen with UAE’s own DJ Bliss

In less than two weeks, EXO members Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen are set to headline alongside DJ Raiden and DJ Bliss at the KPOP Overdose, an exclusive concert in Dubai, on Sunday, 14th January 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

To get the party started, widely renowned DJ Bliss and DJ Raiden will open the concert with a bang — or shall we say, a banger!

Get ready to experience the power of the globally acclaimed KPOP boyband EXO as members Chanyeol, Xiumin and Chen will grace the stage with their legendary vocals and captivating theatrics. Get your vocal cords ready to sing along to their greatest hits!

Chanyeol, with his very fresh solo single ‘Good Enough,’ will surely make your hearts melt with his overflowing charisma and deep voice. After all, he is the jack of all trades – this South Korean rapper can also sing, act, model, produce, and write songs.

Looks can definitely be deceiving and Xiumin is a living proof of that. As the eldest member of the group, he looks exactly the opposite. This baby-faced icon transforms into a beast when performing on stage as he captivates the audience with his outstanding vocals and impressive dance prowess.

Meanwhile, Chen has already established a name for himself as one of the best balladeers in the industry. His impressive vocal range and emotive singing style have earned widespread acclaim, solidifying his position as a vocal powerhouse in the K-Pop industry.

Collectively, these three have brought immense success to their group alongside the other members. EXO, a household name and one of the most famous boy bands of the third generation of KPOP idols, continues to be influential in the world of entertainment, inspiring millions with their artistry, dedication, and unwavering passion for music.

Navin Rishi, the CEO of Speed Entertainment shared his excitement saying: “We’re thrilled to present this unprecedented K-Pop extravaganza featuring EXO’s powerhouse trio – Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen. Their unparalleled talent, combined with the electrifying beats of DJ Bliss and DJ Raiden, promises an unforgettable night of music, unity, and pure excitement. Get ready for an experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the magic of K-Pop on a whole new level!”

The event is presented by Speed Entertainment – Navin Rishi and supported by Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Calendar and Tag91.1 FM.