A lone bettor won the jackpot prize at the Lotto 6/42 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning numbers are 25-12-02-15-26-01 and the jackpot prize is P16,640,656.60 on Saturday night.

The PCSO added that there was no winner of the P53.568-million jackpot for the Grand Lotto 6/55.