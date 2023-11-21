Kris Aquino reveals breakup with Mark Leviste

Kris Aquino revealed that she already broken up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste. This is the second time, Aquino made a similar pronouncement about her relationship with the politician.

The two were seen together recently in the United States where Aquino was doing treatment.

Aquino said she initiated the breakup this month.

“It was a well-thought-out decision based on choosing to do what’s best for me now,” she said.

“I’m dealing with so much, and my love life isn’t a priority,” she added.

Aquino said her break up is for her well-being.

“The truth is that I chose to lessen the stressors in my life and put my well-being first,” she said.

Aquino also shared some positive news on her health condition. She said that from five auto-immune diseases, she is now battling three.

Aquino said that she and Leviste got back together last month after taking a pause in their relationship.