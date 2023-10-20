Gazini Ganados highlights Palestinian family’s plight amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Former Miss Universe Philippines 2019, Gazini Ganados, has shared her heart-wrenching experience of her Palestinian family’s situation in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Gazini took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 19, to express her deep concern and emphasize the need to address the ongoing crisis.

The beauty queen, who had previously not spoken out about the conflict, revealed that her father and family now reside in Palestine, Gaza. She expressed her deep sorrow for the lives lost on both sides of the conflict and condemned the violence that has resulted in civilian casualties.

Gazini, who met her father for the first time in January 2020, explained that her silence was due to a lack of cultural awareness and understanding of the complex issues at play. However, she no longer felt she could remain silent given the gravity of the situation.

She decried the violence and loss of innocent lives, emphasizing the importance of defending basic human rights. Gazini also shared screenshots of her conversations with her brother and stepmother in Gaza, underlining the tragic impact of the conflict on innocent people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gazini Ganados (@gazinii)

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas began after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Israel has retaliated with strikes on Gaza following the killing of 1,400 Israelis in cross-border raids on the same day.

On Tuesday, October 17, a devastating explosion occurred at a Gaza hospital, resulting in the loss of at least 200 lives. Hamas attributed the blast to Israel, while Israel claimed it was due to a failed rocket launch by other Palestinian militants.

Gazini’s heartfelt message has garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations about the human toll of the ongoing conflict in the region. Her posts have been met with concern and prayers from fellow beauty queens and supporters.