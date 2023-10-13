EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Shaina Magdayao denies pregnancy rumors 

Actress Shaina Magdayao has denied that she’s pregnant and called the speculations as fake.

“Been getting messages from family and friends for days now about some FAKE news that’s going around back home! My goodness, I am not pregnant, people,” she said in an Instagram story.

The actress said that she will deny the story if she’s indeed pregnant because she’s already at the right age of building her own family.

Magdayao recently is in South Korea for the 28th Busan International Film Fest.

The actress is also part of the upcoming series ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

