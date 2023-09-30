Saudi Prince grants child’s wish for a Mercedes

Gifts are a universal joy, but not everyone gets to see their wishes come true. However, a young boy’s playful request for a Mercedes from Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud turned into a heartwarming reality when the generous royal member fulfilled the child’s dream. The heartening moment was captured in a viral video that’s now circulating on the internet.

In the video, shared on the micro-blogging site ‘X,’ Prince Mohammed can be seen leaving a building with his entourage, greeted by an eager crowd. Amid the crowd, a man approached the Prince while holding his son, and the two warmly greeted him.

During this interaction, the young boy somewhat shyly expressed, “I want a Mercedes.” To everyone’s surprise, the Prince responded with a warm smile, asking, “Do you want a Mercedes?” The boy nodded eagerly, and the Prince wasted no time instructing one of his associates to note down the boy’s address.

The next day, photos of the delighted child with his new Mercedes circulated alongside the video, leaving netizens amazed by the Prince’s promise being fulfilled. Undoubtedly, Filipino online users will be saying “Sana all” when they see how this casual encounter turned into a dream come true for the lucky boy.