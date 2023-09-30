EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Producer accuses Bea Alonzo for ‘unreasonable demands’ in ‘1521’ film

Screengrab from the official trailer of 1521 movie

A film producer is accusing Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo of having unreasonable demands while filming their period film ‘1521’.

In an Inquirer report, a representative of the film 1521 said that they have fulfilled their contract with Alonzo.

The representative of film producer Francis Ho said that Alonzo and her team’s hotel accommodation has been paid. Still, the actress brought additional people who were not part of the contract.

The producer added that actors stayed at high-end hotels in Palawan, their rooms included showers and even swimming pools.

The actress also wanted to redesign her costume and said she did not want to use the contracted tailor for the outfit.

The film producer also denied claims that they did not pay for their talents and that snacks were not provided during the shoot.

They also did not offer a photo with Alonzo as payment for the volunteer dancers.

“All talents were paid. We have payroll receipts from all talents. Dancers volunteered their services because they believed in the mission of ‘1521.’ They offered their services for free. There was no promise of compensation or picture taking with Bea,” the producers said.

The camp of Alonzo has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

