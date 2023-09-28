EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Disney On Ice: A Century of Disney Magic Comes to Life on Ice in Abu Dhabi

Calling all kids and kids at heart! Be prepared for a magical Disney experience that will surely warm your hearts as Disney On Ice Presents “100 Years of Wonder” at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island from October 11 to 15, 2023.

Start counting the days and be prepared to meet your favorite Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and more beloved Disney friends as they bring a century of magical stories to life on the ice in a spectacular new show.

But the show doesn’t stop there—our beloved Disney characters are set to take center stage, gliding across the ice while bringing these heartwarming stories to life with breathtaking skating routines, dazzling aerial acrobatics, and mesmerizing stunts.

The show features characters from Disney’s Moana, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. Seven empowered Disney Princesses, along with favorites from Disney’s Frozen and Disney Pixar’s Coco, will explore the depths, heights, and horizons of their dreams by fearlessly embracing the unknown to create their own “happily ever after.”

Event Details and Pricing:

Show Dates and Times:

  • Wednesday, 11th October 2023 (Opening Night): Grand premiere at 7:30 PM.
  • Thursday, 12th October 2023: Enchanting show at 7:30 PM.
  • Friday, 13th October 2023: Matinee at 3:30 PM or evening performance at 7:30 PM.
  • Saturday, 14th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.
  • Sunday, 15th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.

Location: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Information:

Royal: AED 1000

VIP: AED 550

Platinum: AED 360

Gold: AED 260

Silver: AED 160

Bronze: AED 80

For tickets, visit www.etihadarena.ae

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.  Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

