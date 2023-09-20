EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Red Velvet announces anticipated comeback in November

Courtesy of: Soompi

Exciting news for K-pop enthusiasts: Red Velvet is set to return!

According to a report from Soompi, SM Entertainment has officially confirmed that the group is gearing up for the release of a brand-new full-length studio album.

In a statement, the agency stated: “Red Velvet is preparing a full-length studio album with the goal of [releasing the album in] November.”

Fans have eagerly awaited this comeback, as Red Velvet’s last release was in the preceding year, which included the album “Bloom” and the mini album “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday.”

The group boasts a diverse repertoire of hits, including chart-toppers like “Psycho,” “Bad Boy,” “Feel My Rhythm,” and “Russian Roulette.”

