Gilas Pilipinas faces tough defeat against Dominicana in FIBA World Cup opener

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a close loss to the Dominican Republic, finishing with a score of 87-81. The intense Group A showdown took place on Friday night at the Philippine Arena, marking a challenging start for the Filipino team.

Despite a strong effort from star player Jordan Clarkson, who racked up an impressive 28 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists, Gilas Pilipinas fell short in their opening match. Clarkson’s performance, however, was marred by eight turnovers during the game.

With the Nationals trailing by just three points at 76-79 in the fourth quarter, Clarkson fouled out of the game with 3:32 remaining. This turn of events shifted the momentum in favor of the Dominican Republic, allowing them to maintain their lead and ultimately secure the win.

AJ Edu had a crucial opportunity to narrow the gap to two points with 1:54 left on the clock but managed to convert only one of his two free throws, leaving Gilas at a 79-81 deficit. The Dominican Republic’s Victor Liz then capitalized on a foul from June Mar Fajardo, extending their lead to 83-79 with a successful layup.

Although Liz’s fall led to a missed free throw, the Dominican Republic’s defense remained sturdy, preventing Gilas Pilipinas from making a comeback in the closing moments of the game.

Looking ahead, the Dominican Republic will square off against Italy in their next match, scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. (PH time) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas faces a critical must-win challenge against Angola later on the same day at 8:00 p.m.