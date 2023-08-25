EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Donald Trump arrested due to election case, posts bail 

Former United States President Donald Trump was arrested at Georgia jail on Thursday. He was  accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state.

The former chief executive spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail and left the jail via motorcade after posting $200,000 bail.

Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process which is a first for any serving or former US president.

Read: Former President Trump’s mug shot released

The photo of Trump showed him scowling at the camera while wearing a blue suit.

In an interview with reporters, Trump said that his arrest was a very sad day for America.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice, I did nothing wrong,” Trump added.

He also posted his mug shot on his Truth Social account and then posted the link of his campaign.

