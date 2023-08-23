Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ breaks BTS’ Billboard Global 200 record

After topping the global charts with the release of his first solo track “Seven” in July, Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS continues to make history by setting a new record on Billboard’s Global 200 chart.

According to a report from Soompi, “Seven” has maintained its position at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the fifth consecutive week, for the week ending on August 26. This makes Jungkook the first Korean solo artist ever to top either chart for five weeks.

Notably, “Seven” has achieved another milestone by becoming the first song by a Korean artist ever to spend five weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200 chart, breaking the previous record held by BTS’s 2020 hit “Dynamite” which spent four weeks at No. 1.

But Seven’s achievements don’t stop there, it even continues to top other global charts:

It spent its fifth consecutive week in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, where it ranked No. 30 this week, making it the first song by a Korean soloist to spend its first five weeks in the top 30.

It held steady at its peak of No. 19 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

It maintained its ranking at No. 33 in its fifth week on the Streaming Songs chart.