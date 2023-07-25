EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BTS’ Jungkook’s first solo single ‘Seven’ tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: BTS/Instagram

Jungkook, a member of the renowned K-pop sensation BTS, achieved the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his debut solo single, “Seven.” This milestone makes him the second South Korean soloist to accomplish this feat.

According to Billboard, since the release of “Seven” on July 14, it has seen impressive success, selling a combined total of 153,000 song downloads and CD singles. Additionally, the song garnered 21.9 million streams and 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Featuring American rapper Latto, “Seven” is a summertime track entirely performed in English, delivering a message about the desire to love someone correctly “seven days a week.” The song also comes with an explicit version.

Notably, Jungkook’s bandmate, Jimin, was the first South Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Like Crazy” in April.

BTS has now joined an exclusive group of eight other acts, whose members have achieved multiple No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 chart. Among these acts are iconic names like The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny’s Child, and One Direction.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, based on a combination of streaming numbers, radio airplay audience impressions, and sales data.

Jungkook is the sixth member of BTS to venture into solo work, following the footsteps of J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and Suga.

