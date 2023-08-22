Sandara Park and K-idols shine in barong tagalog

Sandara Park and a group of K-idols proudly donned the Barong Tagalog, a traditional Filipino attire, as they participated in the South Korean variety show “Idol Truck.”

The show, which tasks celebrities with selling K-products in designated locations, saw Sandara and her team embracing Filipino pride while showcasing their sales skills.

An Instagram photo, shared on August 20, captured the moment of unity as Sandara Park stood alongside fellow celebrities: rapper and radio personality DinDin, WINNER’s Jinu, and NU’EST’s JR and ARON, all sporting the iconic Barong Tagalog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

For this episode, Sandara’s team was assigned to sell their products in Clark, Pampanga, adding a local touch to their participation. In the show’s inaugural episode, Sandara was queried about her popularity in the Philippines. She humorously responded that she ranks third, trailing behind former President Rodrigo Duterte and renowned boxer Manny Pacquiao. Sandara shared, “A drama inspired by me has been produced. It depicts my history with me as the main character,” providing her team with an additional boost of confidence for their mission in Pampanga.

Sandara Park, renowned for her appearance on ABS-CBN’s reality-based talent competition “Star Circle Quest” and her role in the super girl group 2NE1, has maintained a strong following among her Filipino fans.

Despite her absence from recent Filipino television shows, Sandara expressed her gratitude for the continued support she receives.

On June 9, she expressed, “Sobrang nakakagulat at nakakaflatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang kilala pa ako ng mga Pinoy. Maraming salamat sa love & support nyo sakin~!!! mahal ko kayo~!!! Forever~!!!” – acknowledging the enduring connection she holds with her fans.

Sandara Park is set to return to the Philippines for the “AWAKE: A New Beginning” show scheduled for September 23.