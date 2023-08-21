Kim Chiu now faces complaints in MTRCB over new remarks

It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu is now facing complaints before the Movie Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) over the remarks she made during one of the segments of the show.

Kim drew the attention of netizens when said the word “vibrator” in describing the voice of a ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ contestant.

“Ang ganda ng vibrator ng boses mo,” Kim said.

Fans of Kim quickly came to the defense of the host and said that Kim was referring to the quality of the voice of the contestant.

The MTRCB is also set to announce its decision over the cake icing incident between Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

The board is also deliberating on the issue of Wally Bayola’s cursing on live television on E.A.T.