MTRCB summons ‘E.A.T’ over cursing on live television

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has released an order summoning the producers of the noontime show ‘E.A.T’ after one of its hosts Wally Bayola was heard cursing on live television.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), motu proprio, issued a Notice to Appear and Testify to the Production Group of E.A.T noontime TV show over the utterance of profane words by one of the program hosts, Wally Bayola, which aired on 10 August 2023 as covered by the Board’s Monitoring and Inspection Unit,” the statement read.

MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto issued the statement. She was the daughter of one of the main hosts of the show Tito Sotto.

She recently faced backlash after the MTRCB summoned the producers of It’s Showtime due to the cake-icing scene of Ion Perez and Vice Ganda.

“Said scene is in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree No. 1986 (PD No. 1986). The hearing date is on 14 August 2023, Monday, at the MTRCB Offices in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” MTRCB stated.

“The Board said any violation of PD No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing motion pictures, television programs, and related promotional materials shall be penalized with suspension or cancellation of permits and/or licenses issued by the Board and/or with the imposition of fines and other administrative penalty/penalties,” it added.

