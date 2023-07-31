MTRCB summons ‘It’s Showtime’ producer over ‘indecent acts’ of Vice Ganda, Ion Perez

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) summoned the producers of ‘It’s Showtime’ after receiving complaints and concerning scenes involving hosts and real-life lovers Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

MTRCB, chaired by Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, released a “Notice to Appear and Testify” citing the acts made by Vice and Ion in their ‘Isip Bata’ segment last July 25.

“Said scene is in violation of Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986. The hearing date is scheduled on 31 July 2023, 10:00 am at the MTRCB Office in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” the MTRCB said.

In the said segment, Vice and Ion shared a tender moment when Ion offered a cake to Vice. The latter then scoped the icing from Ion’s finger before putting it in his mouth.

Controversial personality Rendon Labrador called out the segment and said the scenes were inappropriate in a segment involving kids.

“Wala namang masama na magbaklaan kayo, pero sana ilugar ninyo ang kahayupan! Huwag sa show ng mga bata… May MTRCB pa ba? Nag-eexist pa ba sila? Galaw galaw mga boss,” he said in the comments of ABS-CBN Entertainment’s video.

“It’s Showtime’s” producers and ABS-CBN have yet to issue a statement on the controversy.

Vice tweeted lambasting those who always find the chance to be toxic just to stay relevant. Some netizens said that the tweet is an attack to Rendon.

“Kung anu ano na talaga ang pinapasok at ginagawa ng ilang tao para lang sumikat no? Yung kahit magpakatoxic kakaririn nila basta makaamot lang ng relevance. How pathetic! Ang sad! It’s not mothering,” Vice said.

