Andrea Brillantes says she has forgiven ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero

Andrea Brillantes said that despite what they have been through, she no longer has ill feelings for her ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero.

“Ay, hindi na ako galit. Nagalit ako, oo. Pero matagal na panahon na po ‘yun bago pa nag-trending ang lahat ng ito. Nakailang buwan na bago niyo nalaman lahat, tapos na ako,” she told the media on the sidelines of her contract signing with ABS-CBN.

She also added that she has been through stages of grief but is now recovering from it.

“On the way na ako matapos sa lahat ng stages of grief. Nagkaroon po ako siguro ng one month talaga na mahirap para sa akin,” she recalled,.

Di ba five stages ‘yun? Per week, ibang stage ako sa loob ng isang buwan na iyon. Pero thank you Lord kasi hindi ko po pinagdaanan ‘yung depression,” she added.

Andrea said that she even isolated herself for a week to process her emotions after the break-up.

“Nawala naman na ‘yung galit sa akin surprisingly po for me. Hindi ko ‘yun in-expect kasi kilala ko ‘yung sarili ko na talagang kinikimkim ‘yung bubog or kung ano man betrayal ang matanggap ko in life,” she said. “Pero ito, pinili ko po kasi talagang mag-reflect lang, isang linggo ako lang, hindi ako lumabas. Wala rin akong kinausap kung ‘di ako lang,” she added.

She also said that the break up also made her understand herself better.

“Mas doon ko nakilala ‘yung sarili ko, ‘yung emotions ko. Masasabi ko pong nawawala talaga ang galit. Time heals everything. Thank you, Lord,” she said.

She also thanked the support of her family, friends and ABS-CBN for understanding her situation

“After noon, nandiyan ‘yung friends ko, fans ko, ‘yung family ko na mahal na mahal ako, ‘yung network ko. Punong-puno ng pagmamahal kasi ‘yung buhay ko. Wala na siyang space para sa galit pa. It is what it is e, so, whatever,” Andrea explained.