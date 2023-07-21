Bea Alonzo says she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with Dominic Roque 

Bea Alonzo is still in cloud nine after her engagement with actor Dominic Roque.

On her Instagram account, Bea said that she looks forward to spending the rest of her life with the actor.

“Love greeted me at the horizon with a heavenly smile. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she said.

She also shared a photo of them watching the sunset and greeted Roque on his birthday.

“Happiest birthday to you, my love,” she added.

The actor replied on Bea’s post calling her his fiance.

Roque proposed to Alonzo on Tuesday at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City.