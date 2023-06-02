Ryzza Mae Dizon to Tito, Vic, Joey: Salamat sa pagtupad ng pangarap ko

Former child star and host Ryzza Mae Dizon joins the nation in recalling how special ‘Eat Bulaga’ is in their lives.

Ryzza also wrote a touching tribute to the show’s pillars Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon by sharing pictures with the dabarkads.

“Maraming salamat po, @eatbulaga1979 TVJ sa pag-tupad ng mga pangarap ko. Hanggang sa muli,” she said.

Ryzza rose to stardom when she won the contest “Little Miss Philippines” in 2012 thanks to her ‘cha-cha’ dancing skills. She later on managed to host her own show “The Ryzza Mae Show.”

Ryzza also joined co-hosts in filing resignation after the three hosts quit from TAPE Incorporated.

TV host Boy Abunda also announced that TAPE Incorporated confirmed the resignation of the hosts.

“Dear Mr. Jalosjos, dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE, Inc. ng pamilya Jalosjos simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023,” the letter read.

“Dabarkads FOREVER, saan man dalhin ng tadhana,” a letter added.

TAPE said that they are grateful to all those who were involved and for making sure that the noontime show is number 1.

“The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers,” TAPE said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that GMA 7 vowed that it will make Eat Bulaga bigger and to bring more fun to the Filipino people.

“We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment. It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino,” the company said.

TAPE also teased some of its fans that a brand new Eat Bulaga will be airing soon.

“Abangan nino ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan ninyo ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO’T ISANG TUWA sa Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” the statement noted.

“Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat,” it added.

The statement was signed by TAPE finance director Bullet Jalosjos and TAPE CEO Romy Jalosjos.

