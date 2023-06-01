Latest NewsNewsTFT News

TAPE Inc. issues statement over Tito, Vic, Joey departure, ‘Eat Bulaga’ to stay in GMA 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Production company TAPE Incorporated expressed its sadness over the decision of the three main hosts to leave Eat Bulaga and GMA Network.

TAPE said that they are grateful to all those who were involved and for making sure that the noontime show is number 1. 

“The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers,”

TAPE said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that GMA 7 vowed that it will make Eat Bulaga bigger and to bring more fun to the Filipino people.

“We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment. It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino,” the company said.

TAPE also teased some of its fans that a brand new Eat Bulaga will be airing soon.

“Abangan nino ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan nino ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO’T ISANG TUWA a Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” the statement added. 

“Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat,” it added. 

The statement was signed TAPE finance  director Bullet Jalosjos and TAPE CEO Romy Jalosjos.  

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

bulaga1

JoWaPao, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae, other staff resign from Eat Bulaga

6 hours ago
Duterte BBM

Duterte rejects possible drug czar post under Marcos admin

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 01T144222.520

LTO to prioritize OFWs working as drivers for plastic license cards

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 01T141627.612

Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten arrested in Netherlands for protesting

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button